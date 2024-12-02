MVP Financial Services partners Vita Lansworth as authorised reseller

MVP Financial Services (MVP) is an eco-friendly provider of ATMs, self-service, and branch transformation products and services for banks and credit unions. This partnership will allow MVP to provide its financial institution partners with branch transformation products such as teller cash recyclers, self-service coin recyclers and dispensers, and instant issuance cards.

Working with Vita Lansworth will allow MVP to offer banks and credit unions products designed to save employee time and increase account holder satisfaction, according to the official press release.