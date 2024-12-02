Muse launches interest free loans for SMEs





It is aimed at bridging the gap between paying wages and receiving payment from the Government.

The unprecedented Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which may support up to nine million workers, has left many companies relieved that they can avoid bankruptcy on a long term, but worrying about how to cover their next wage bills whilst they wait for the launch date of the scheme.

Muse currently offers a range of invoice finance products, from selective discounting to full factoring services and is currently taking part in the Barclays Accelerator program.