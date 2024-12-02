Muse Finance launches solution combining supply chain and invoice finance





The new business finance product was developed by Muse after recognising a rising demand for an extension to working capital in the UK. By alleviating the financial burden on small businesses when paying their suppliers, as well as increased flexibility when repaying finance, customers can better manage their cash flow and maintain supplier relations.

With Supply Finance, Muse pays suppliers on its customers’ behalf for goods they are bringing into the UK from overseas for their business. By doing so, Muse’s customers benefit from increased cash flow flexibility while they wait for goods to arrive in the UK, repaying the loan over a 120-day period. By integrating Invoice Finance, Muse also subsequently eases the repayment of the Supply Finance by enabling customers to claim 90% of the value of their invoices within 24-hours.

By combining Supply and Invoice Finance, customers can also eliminate the need to take on additional debt to meet repayments. Managed via the Muse portal, customers can monitor their cash flow and see when funds are available to their business, helping them to better forecast for future work. From application for finance, through to supplier payment and invoice management, Muse also handles the entire finance process on behalf of its business customers.