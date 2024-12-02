Murcian Health Service rolls out e-invoice platform via EDICOM

The EDI technology (Electronic Data interchange) has become increasingly relevant, with the entry in force on 15 January 2015, of Spanish Law 25/2013, which requires all health services to set up systems that allow the reception and processing in electronic format of all invoices received from their suppliers.

Through the Murcia Region portal, the Murcian Health Service provides its suppliers a platform for the processing of invoices by electronic means, fulfilling the criteria of Law 25/2013, such as the receipt of invoices in Facturae 3.2 format and the creation of a general point of entry for invoices, where the documents are set to be received and registered.

The platform provides two connectivity systems for suppliers, either by accessing and managing the documents through a web portal, or automatically through the integration services provided by the EDICOM Communications Hub.

In recent news, EDICOM has joined the new electronic schema required by the Peruvian government by updating its electronic invoicing platform in line with the requirements demanded by SUNAT.