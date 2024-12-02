Municipality of Amsterdam extends electronic invoicing contract with TIE Kinetix

The extension indicates that thousands more of the municipality’s suppliers will be onboarded to the FLOW Partner Automation platform during the contract period.

As of May 27th, 2020, the Municipality of Amsterdam decided to make electronic invoicing mandatory in their buying terms. This obligation aims to further reduce processing time and cost by virtue of invoice automation, resulting in increased efficiency and quicker turnaround for the municipality and its suppliers.

To simplify the transition to e-invoicing, TIE Kinetix provides a variety of options for suppliers to connect to the FLOW platform: EDI-2-FLOW, PDF-2-FLOW, and PORTAL-2-FLOW. In accordance with individual business needs, suppliers may choose to send invoices electronically, via email (in PDF format or other), or through an online portal respectively. The company also provides a wide range of services and support to ensure a smooth onboarding process, including the option to run fully automated onboarding campaigns with active follow up. An added benefit for suppliers is that the company is ISO 27001 certified and serves as an official PEPPOL Access Point.

This agreement with the Municipality of Amsterdam marks the first of two allotted three-year extension periods. The municipality will have the option to enter an additional three-year extension period in 2024.