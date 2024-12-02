Multinational conglomerate invests in Kofax AP automation solution

The Kofax solution provides multichannel capture, process management, invoice, purchase order and receiving matching and exception resolution, vendor collaboration and other functionalities to streamline AP operations. It also provides end-to-end process intelligence and secure integration with the companys many different ERP systems.

Kofax AP Agility is a fully integrated smart process application that automates end-to-end AP operations to provide enhanced visibility, control and cash management. The solution provides information capture, automates invoice processing and data entry.

Kofax Altosoft Insight features no-coding development of near real-time reporting and dashboard applications. It provides latency process and data analytics, visualisation and ETL (extract, transform, load) functionalities for data and process analytics.

The sale closed in Q1 of Kofaxs fiscal year 2015 and included approximately USD 330,000 in software license revenue and USD 445,000 in professional services and maintenance.

Kofax is a US provider of capture-driven process automation services and of smart process applications for the business critical First Mile of customer interactions.

In recent news, Kofax has acquired Softpro, a provider of signature verification, fraud prevention and electronic signature software and services.