Multi Level Group partners with Sipay





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to offer businesses and companies in the region the possibility to optimise financial accessibility for customers in the GCC area.

In addition, both financial institutions are expected to continue focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Multi Level Group x Sipay partnership

Being backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Wealth Fund, the Multi Level Group is set to optimise the digital transformation initiatives for government entities across multiple sectors, such as public transportation and justice departments. The group will also focus on spearheading the Regional Commodity Trading Platform in order to further accelerate the development of local economic growth.

At the same time, the strategic deal between MLG and Sipay also aims to address the growing need for optimised fintech solutions in the region. This procedure will take place by offering improved Embedded Finance tools and payment services to businesses, financial institutions, and companies in the GCC region.

Sipay will provide its technology infrastructure and customer-focused applications for all of MLG’s projects, beginning with the digital development of Egypt’s public transportation system and the Egypt National Payment Gateway, as well as supporting the transformation of small and medium-sized banks in the region.

Furthermore, the collaboration also reflects on the shared commitment to optimise the regional economy and support local businesses through enhanced, secure, and efficient financial solutions. The companies aim to create a platform that will improve the manner in which business grow, but also strengthen trade relations within the GCC area.