Multi-company conglomerate integrates AR management software with Intuit QuickBooks

The organization has needed a solution to extend the functionality of QuickBooks and automate their time consuming daily activities so collectors could focus their efforts on more critical tasks such as invoice disputes, customer communications and other activities directly related to cash flow. The integration of Anytime Collect with QuickBooks gave them what they needed.

Anytime Collect, an accounts receivable management software by e2b teknologies, automates and tracks customer communications, prioritizes collector activities, enables online customer payments and built-in cash forecasting and dispute management tools. e2b teknologies, publishers of Anytime Collect accounts receivable management software, is a Microsoft Managed Partner providing cloud-based business software applications and business services to businesses around the world. Anytime Collect is a Silver Certified Solution available to QuickBooks users worldwide in the QuickBooks Marketplace.

In recent news, e2b teknologies has entered a partnership with Solupay, an electronic payment processing provider, to provide online bill pay functionalities for businesses using the company’s Anytime Collect accounts receivable management software.