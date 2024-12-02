The partnership reflects a significant step towards offering better financial solutions for businesses looking for access to essential banking services. NatWest is set to deliver essential fund safeguarding, access to payment schemes, foreign exchange capabilities, and banking support for MBB’s Corporate Business Account solution. This will enable MuchBetter to serve enterprises facing challenges in accessing conventional financial services, especially those in specialised sectors or seeking commercial alternatives.











MBB’s new corporate account services

NatWest’s established reputation and expertise will reassure MuchBetter’s customers of the security of their funds. MBB Accounts are designed for enterprises regardless of size, allowing them to manage financial activities more easily across multiple regions. The accounts offer options in 25 currencies, facilitating cross-border transactions.

As a member of SWIFT, MuchBetter aims to ensure secure and efficient international payments while staying compliant with regulatory requirements. The membership fosters transparency and trust, enabling the company to leverage NatWest’s services to optimise the banking experience for its corporate customers.

The fintech’s banking platform is powered by Temenos, enabling convenient digital onboarding and offering customers full control over their accounts through web and mobile banking apps. MBB remains committed to competitive fee structures and customised customer support while remaining compliant and focusing on meeting its customers’ needs and demands.

MBB also delivers access to global payment capabilities for UK domestic, Eurozone, and international payments, an accelerated onboarding process that adheres to KYB regulatory standards, and business operational accounts, with licenced entities receiving a complementary dedicated safeguarding account.

NatWest chose MuchBetter for its business case, bank-grade technology, and experienced team. Through the collaboration, the bank aims to deliver improved financial solutions tailored to its clients’ unique needs. The move also integrates into NatWest’s approach to support fintech growth through infrastructure partnerships. My supporting MBB’s new corporate account services, the bank is helping in the provision of inclusive and adaptive financial solutions for businesses.