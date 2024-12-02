In a bid to focus its efforts on deploying capital in Europe, Mubadala acquired a significant stake in Revolut, with the investor being involved in nearly 28 European deals in the last five years. Through this share sale, Revolut received a minimum of USD 200 million, with the announcement following the fintech’s employees selling USD 500 million worth of shares to several investors, including Mubadala, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global. Yet, the exact amount invested by Mubadala was not public at the time of the news report.
As detailed by Financial Times
, Revolut’s founder, Nik Storonsky, sold between USD 200 million and USD 300 million worth of shares in the sale, which represents nearly 50% of the total value of the agreement in which employees sold approximately USD 500 million on their shares. The earnings from the sale are set to support Revolut’s founder venture capital fund, QuantumLight, as well as assist the fintech firm’s global development strategy. Shortly before Mubadala’s acquisition, Revolut intended to launch its suite of services and solutions for customers across India
, with the move being part of its growth plans. The company was seeking to expand its suite of services and revenues outside of Europe while serving the meets, demands, and preferences of clients and customers.
Additionally, back in August 2024
, Revolut entered into agreements with multiple technology investors to support a secondary share sale, which valued the firm at USD 45 billion. The transaction aimed to offer liquidity for Revolut’s employees, allowing them to benefit from the firm’s growth. The funding round was led by Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, and current investor Tiger Global.
Revolut’s expansion into the Gulf
The beginning of September 2024
saw Revolut starting to apply for licences to start operating in the Middle East, intending to advance its suite of solutions for customers and clients in the region. The firm submitted several applications to the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to proceed with becoming an electronic money institution and to offer remittances to local customers. Revolut’s objective was to apply for a full banking licence, similar to the one it obtained from regulators in the UK.