MTB migrates to TranzWare from Compass Plus

As part of the agreement, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), one of the top five retail banks in Bangladesh, has migrated its in-house processing centre to TranzWare from Compass Plus.

The project, which was implemented in collaboration with ITCL - Compass Plus’ distributor in Bangladesh -went live in May 2016 when the first EMV MasterCard cards were issued. During the project, Compass Plus and ITCL supported MTB through certifications with Visa and MasterCard for EMV card issuance and the acceptance of EMV Visa cards, and migrated its 200,000 card base to the new platform.

The bank has plans to implement 3D Secure and achieve the acquiring certification with MasterCard in the near future.

In recent news, Compass Plus has been certified to achieve aggregator accreditation for UK Faster Payments.