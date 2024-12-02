MSTS partners with Arcadier

The partnership provides an additional payment option on Arcadier marketplace through MSTS’ credit-as-a-service (CaaS) solution.

B2B marketplaces continue to rise in popularity and CaaS allows sellers to provide buyers with the frictionless purchasing experience and their preferred payment method, an invoice. InvoiceMe, a tool within CaaS, allows buyers to pay by invoice at checkout. It simplifies onboarding, and approves credit decisions in under 30 seconds.

MSTS integrates its solution into the Arcadier digital ecosystem, accelerating business commerce as a solution of applications and managed services. CaaS is available on Arcadier’s APIs Growth, Scale and Enterprise package tiers.