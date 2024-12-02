MsgGillardon merges with BSM

Both companies are independent subsidiaries of the IT service management company msg group. As a result of the merger of the companies, technical solutions in bank management and in banking supervisory reporting will be combined. MsgGillardon offers its customers business consulting, standard software and individual developments, as well as system integration. BSM’s product BAIS is a standard software for regulatory reporting.

The new company msg GillardonBSM offers its customers support in the areas of strategy and business models, finance, risk and compliance, capital markets, payments, SAP and digital transformation, as well as ​​bank management and reporting. In addition to its headquarters in Bretten, msg GillardonBSM is also represented at 9 other locations in Germany, as well as one location each in Austria (Vienna) and Romania (Cluj).