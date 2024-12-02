MRI Software, Nexus Systems launch AP automation for international markets

MRI AP Automation Powered by Nexus Systems is a new MRI procurement and payables product that provides an automated procurement and accounts payable solution to the companys clientele operating in Canada, Central and South America, EMEA, Asia, and ANZ.

The solution allows accounting teams to digitally manage each aspect of the procurement process, including on-site purchasing, purchase orders, approval workflow, invoice data capture, budget and actuals comparisons, vendor compliance and reporting. Integration via MRIs Information Exchange (MIX APIs) provides automatic two-way data exchange.