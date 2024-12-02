This partnership aims to improve travel and expense (T&E) management, giving MRI clients access to Mesh’s global spending services.











MRI and Mesh unify global spend management for the real estate industry

Mesh’s platform integrates directly with MRI Property Management X to optimise T&E management for worldwide real estate companies, offering real-time spend control, multi-currency support, and embedded compliance.

By integrating its platform with MRI Property Management X, Mesh’s goal is to offer real estate professionals ways to manage global expenses, make data-driven decisions, and focus on core operations.

In addition, Mesh is also used by MRI Software to further develop global financial operations.MRI employees leverage the SSO-enabled all-in-one platform for spend management and virtual corporate cards. This furthers Mesh’s mission of unifying T&E management for global companies with full automation.

Using Mesh’s ability to support multiple travel management companies (TMCs) utilising online, offline and direct bookings, MRI’s clients and workers can choose their preferred TMC based on regional needs.

Sources highlight Mesh’s momentum as the only global T&E management solution for enterprises and companies at scale, with all the features mentioned above integrated into the platform. Its system brings an optimised approach to spend management, financial workflows, multi-entity payments in local currencies, and AI-enabled automation, all while supporting any TMC.





The importance of having a T&E management system

In 2023, 58% of companies still operated with outdated or no T&E policies, leading to rising costs and inefficiencies. T&E has become crucial for controlling spending, ensuring compliance, and improving financial performance.

A few key benefits of integrating a T&E management system revolve around cost control and budget management, fraud prevention, compliance with internal and external guidelines, productivity due to automation, employee satisfaction, and data-driven decision-making.