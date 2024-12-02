Belgium-based Mobile Payment Solutions (MPS) has partnered with Salt Edge to launch its PSD2-compliant APIs.

MPS leverages Salt Edge’s Open Banking compliance solution to secure and be exempt from the fallback mechanism cited in Article 33.6 of the RTS. This ensures that the APIs are reliable, well-documented, and performing at the same level as traditional banking interfaces. The new APIs will initially be available in the Netherlands and France for retail and corporate accounts, being accessible to licensed third-party providers across the European Economic Area.

PSD2-compliant Open Banking APIs

The solution enables AISPs to retrieve account balances and transaction data and PISPs to initiate payments directly from user accounts, as well as allowing PIISPs to confirm the availability of funds before authorisation.

With this, MPS aims to offer secure, real-time money movement in embedded finance, B2B and B2C instances by delivering contextual data, real-time insights, and loyalty features. This transforms the routine of payments into engagement and value-added experiences that drive retention and satisfaction.

The partnership with Salt Edge improves the company’s ability to offer better services to its expanding customer base, including fintechs, ecommerce platforms, and mobility and hospitality businesses. By unifying its payment infrastructure with Salt Edge’s connectivity across European banks and compliance expertise, the collaboration is designed for scalable financial developments.

MPS representatives see the partnership as a key enabler of more responsive payment experiences, which allows the company to build a platform that processes payments and anticipates user needs, delivering actionable insights in real-time.

Salt Edge views compliance as a driver for development. By supporting MPS and enabling it to adhere to the strict PSD2 standards, Salt Edge is creating a basis for dependable and secure APIs that TPPs can confidently use. While the solution is still in the early stages of rollout, it reflects a commitment to delivering smarter, data-driven financial services with plans to operate across the continent.