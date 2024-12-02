m)phosis teams up with ApexPeak for supply chain finance solution

The solution, worth USD 200,000, is one of a number of measures put into place by the retailer to sustain its growth during 2015 and to cope with the Chinese New Year shopping rush. A consolidation of their outlets and franchises in China has enhanced the company’s days working capital; however, to increase their market share, more cash is required to purchase additional stock for new ranges of women’s clothing. The supply chain finance solution is expected to free up working capital.

Typically for the retail and textile industry, days working capital is 76 days. As commercial rents and shop fit-out costs rise in Singapore, efficiently managing working capital can provide a competitive advantage. M)phosis has selected alternative finance to reduce its dependency on traditional lenders.

Founded in 2012, ApexPeak is an emerging markets-focused working capital provider. Its headquarters are in Singapore and it has offices in Dubai and Africa. ApexPeak enhances the cash flow for large and small companies by providing alternative finance.

In January 2015, technology startup Cashnomix was acquired by ApexPeak.