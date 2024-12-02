Mphasis teams up with Basware for finance process services

Under the terms of the partnership, Mphasis will embed Baswares platform and its commerce network within its own portfolio to provide transaction based e-procurement, invoice automation services to its clients.

Mphasis has chosen Basware’s Alusta Purchase-to-Pay automation solutions as the foundation for the Business Process as a Service offering. In addition to optimising working capital through automation, Mphasiss customers are enabled to have access to solutions such as analytics, social collaboration, and mobile solutions.

Mphasis is an IT solution provider, offering applications, business process and infrastructure services globally through a combination of technology, domain and process expertise.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement for the delivery of accounts payable (AP) automation and e-invoicing services with a UK hospitality retail provider.

