Mozper provides digital banking services to South American parents and kids

According to the co-founder of Mozper, the company derives its name from the English words money, prosperity, and generation Z.

The company aims to help parents of Latin America raise a generation that is financially astute, and to boost this idea, Mozper has already launched an app and debit card. The app works by allowing the parents to deposit the allowances they provide to their kids onto the card, and the app allows them to monitor how much their kids are spending. Mozper has plans to charge a certain amount as a fee for getting access to the card.

Mozper initially launched in Mexico in July 2020 and is planning to expand to Brazil soon. Mozper has Toka as the sponsoring bank and has also formed a partnership with Visa for the card processing services. Mozper is currently working towards obtaining a fintech license from the Mexican government.



