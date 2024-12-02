Mozper launches in Brazil





Mozper uses Visa's contactless payment technology for their cards which work together with the Mozper app.

The platform has a feature to allocate money into spend categories, creating a budget which can be used based on the indications set by the parents. In addition to the control module and spending category management, the app has a built-in savings account feature, where users can save into general savings or set a goal toward an amount needed for a specific purchase. The card also has an innate debt shield, where a child can never spend in a category where they do not have assigned balance, nor can they use their savings balance for purchases without a parent's approval.

Finally, with Mozper cards, children cannot spend on any adult-only online purchases. All these transactions will be automatically declined.

The Mozper platform costs USD 4.75 per month for a family, including up to four kids and two guardians. For those who choose an annual plan, the fee is USD 3.58 per month per family. There is no charge for transactions made with the card or transfers between Mozper accounts.