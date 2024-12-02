Mox opens services to customers in Hong Kong





The service is currently available only on an invitation basis to select external customers. The external pilot is aimed at gathering feedback from users and prepare the financial service for an official launch later in 2020.

Mox customers will be able to open a new zero-balance bank account within five minutes for free, according to Verdict UK. It will come with a digital Mox Card. The bank has partnered with Mastercard to launch a physical bank card as well, which can be used for all purchases and ATM cash withdrawals.

In Hong Kong, customers will have access to over 3.000 Jetco ATMs for free. Globally, they can use any ATMs that accept Mastercard cards. The physical all-in-one Mox Card is numberless and is designed to protect customers’ personal information. The card is enabled with NFC technology. Customers just need to tap the card on their phone to activate it.

The bank is also offering a Savings Calculator and other tools to help customers save money. Moreover, customers will be able to name their account, lock and unlock the Mox Card, and will be empowered with tailored customer service.