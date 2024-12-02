Mox Bank partners Mastercard to introduce a new feature





The new feature enables customers with Mox Credit to flip between spending on their Mox Card from Mox Account (debit) and Mox Credit (credit).

Flipping between debit and credit spending on the Mox Card is easy for Mox Credit customers. In the Mox app, click on ‘View Details’, then the ‘Flip’ button, and follow the steps. If they want to switch back to spending on Mox Credit, they just have to repeat the process.