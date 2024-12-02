Moven rolls out finance help mobile app in the UK

The digital bank was first launched in the US in 2013, and this new UK app took four weeks to launch, according to Banking Technology. This is its “first launch in Europe”, and the bank’s CEO confessed during FinovateEurope event that it is looking for more partnerships across the rest of the continent.

The app acts as an intermediary between traditional financial institutions and millennials, as the company “works alongside banks”. The app provides a consolidated view of users’ financial information and allows users to monitor and track spending habits – such as how much and where they have been spending that month.

The software is available free on iOS and Android. Users download the app from the UK app store, adding their current bank accounts.