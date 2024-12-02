



Movement Bank focuses on serving communities that have faced difficulties accessing financial resources. According to the bank’s history, Movement Bank has remained a pillar in its communities by supporting entrepreneurs, financing churches, and even playing an essential role in the civil rights movement. The bank turned to CSI to gain integrated technologies that will empower it to build upon its 100-year legacy of service.

To keep up with the fast-changing technologies in its market, Movement Bank will also utilise CSIbridge. CSIbridge provides simple and secure access to Open Banking APIs, allowing third-party providers to connect real-time data to CSI’s core. Movement executives cited CSI’s commitment to customer service and innovative core banking services as a critical factor in their decision.

EntreBank had also selected Computer Services Inc.’s NuPoint core platform as the foundation of its integrated banking services. CSI’s NuPoint core implementation will enable EntreBank to establish a modern, open architecture that provides its customers with flexible online and mobile banking services and simplifies back-office operations for staff.