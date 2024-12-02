Mountain America Credit Union extends partnership with Alkami







Since originally partnering in 2017, Alkami has provided MACU's members with innovative digital banking solutions, including digital banking and Data & Marketing Solutions, where MACU can access cleansed data to support their information-driven strategic decision making. This enables MACU to gain more value from their core and transaction data without having to cleanse, categorise, and tag every transaction themselves.

The Alkami Digital Banking Platform delivers intuitive, self-service tools that consumers demand within a personalised user experience (UX) powered by a dataset that rivals megabanks. Alkami's platform gives regional and community financial institutions, like MACU, the ability to accelerate digital sales and services, helping to increase revenue while lowering costs.

Speaking on this collaboration, officials from MACU said that throughout their longstanding partnership with Alkami, their solutions have been pivotal in elevating their digital banking experience and providing their members with a seamless user journey. They're happy to deliver an even more personalised digital banking experience, aligning with their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of their members and drive continued growth for MACU.

In a reply, representatives from Alkami said they are happy to have gained the trust of MACU to continue their relationship, especially as community financial institutions face a crowded market of technology partners to choose from and an increasingly competitive field to navigate. They look forward to continuing to expand their partnership with MACU, by providing them with their latest technology innovations and product enhancements to give their members an augmented holistic digital banking experience.





What does Mountain America Credit Union do?

With more than 1 million members and USD 18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. It provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs.





More information about Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions.