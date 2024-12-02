Moss collaborates with Klarna Kosma to drive European expansion

Moss provides digital expense management and smart corporate cards to small and medium-sized businesses in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. The partnership enables Moss to help SMEs save time and money whilst removing accounting errors, control their spend, and gain real-time visibility over what is spent and where.











Enabling international expansion through Klarna

Moss uses Klarna’s Open Banking platform to gain access to its customers with increased speed and accuracy. This allows Moss to onboard new customers more quickly and provide credit products much more accurately. Klarna Kosma will also accelerate Moss’s international expansion to new markets.

Klarna Kosma is a sub-brand and business unit of Klarna to harness the rapid growth of its Open Banking platform. By providing simple access to more banks, Kosma rapidly reduces the time for new fintech services to reach global scale and provides the essential building blocks for innovation in financial services.





Tapping Open Banking to offer financial instruments to more customers

Klarna Kosma’s company officials explained that with access to their services, Moss will be better equipped to drive its international expansion plans and meet its wider business goals. They recognise that Moss has an important role to play in the European market in helping SMEs harness their financial management, and with the use of Klarna Kosma they will be able to do this on an even bigger scale.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from Moss said that partnering with Klarna Kosma is a natural next step for them as they continue helping European businesses to automate their financial processes. Kosma’s Open Banking solution will enable them to power more businesses to spend smarter through greater visibility and control over their expenses, and provide financial confidence in the face of challenging economic times.