Moss closes USD 86 mln Series B funding round





Following the funding round, Moss has reached a valuation of USD 573 million. Tiger Global Management is leading the Series B with A-Star also participating. Overall, the company has raised nearly USD 150 million in total.

Moss offers credit cards, not debit cards. But transactions still show up in your Moss dashboard seconds after each payment. In addition to physical cards, employees can also generate virtual cards for online payments. Every time they make a purchase, Moss customers get 0.4% in cash back on all expenses.

This way, small companies don’t have to share one corporate card for all expenses. Team leaders can set budgets for each employee and track expenses more easily.

Overall, Moss has processed 250,000 transactions and issued 20,000 cards. The product is live in Germany and the Netherlands. The company now plans to expand to the UK.