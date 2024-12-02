Morgan Stanley to pay USD 5 mln fine





It comes after the bank misled retail investing clients about the costs of a ‘wrap fee’ program, according to Fox Business.

Wrap fee programs offer accounts in which clients pay asset-based fees meant to cover investment advice and brokerage services, including the execution of trades. Morgan Stanley oversaw USD 2.4 trillion of client assets, including USD 1.13 trillion from fee-based clients, as of March 31.

The alleged wrongdoing occurred from October 2012 to June 2017, and the USD 5 million will be distributed to harmed investors.