Morgan Stanley partners Microsoft for technology development





According to Forbes, the investment bank wants to improve time to market. The joint strategy for the cloud is not lift and shift but working to design for the cloud to modernise the tech stack from front to back.

Working with Microsoft, Morgan Stanley wants to be able to meet its clients in the cloud in way that is safe and secure. As detailed in Forbes, Morgan Stanley is particularly interested in Microsoft’s Power Apps — a low-code or no code development tool, and Azure Data Lake Analytics which offers pay as you go data analytics in the cloud.

In addition to Microsoft, the bank has partnerships with IBM, AWS, and Google.



