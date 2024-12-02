Morgan Advanced Materials selects Tungsten for AP automation

Morgan Advanced Materials is implementing a JD Edwards enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and is seeking to concurrently implement an AP automation solution to streamline its invoice process. Tungsten’s All-in-One For JD Edwards AP product integrates with JD Edwards software and enables the processing of all invoices. Tungsten Corporation is a global electronic invoicing, analytics and invoice financing company.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has unveiled that Tungsten Network, a compliant e-invoicing network, has been awarded a place as a supplier on the UK Government`s G-Cloud 6 framework.

