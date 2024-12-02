Moorwand to provide e-money issuing and digital banking services to Telleroo

Through Moorwand’s digital banking and e-money expertise, Telleroo will be able to streamline its payments in a compliant way.

Moorwand’s access to banking institutions and technology providers allows Telleroo to support a multitude of use cases, evolving its offering for its partners and their clients long-term. This means that pay runs, including payroll and supplier payments, can be scheduled for future dates, reducing the risk of human error and removing the need to block out time for a payment run on a specific date and time.