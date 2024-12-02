Moojo closes pre-seed financing round and launches app for invoicing

International investors who participated in this round include APX, Helvetia Venture Fund, MS&AD, neoteq Ventures, and Red Swan Ventures. Besides invoicing and instant payments there are many more challenges that Moojo aims to tackle to empower digital freelancers and creators. Their next plan is to create and launch insurance and lending products.

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer with whom Moojo is partnered. The insurer offers a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. According to a Hiscox representative, the company aims to co-create the next-gen of solutions for the creator and the freelancer economy in partnership with Moojo and embed insurance into their offering.