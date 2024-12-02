Leveraging Moody’s extensive proprietary content and large language models (LLMs), the new product from Moody’s helps customers generate new insights from the breadth and depth of Moody’s credit research, data, and analytics.











Augmenting financial research

As one of the first GenAI-powered research tools commercially available for financial market participants, Moody’s Research Assistant synthesises vast amounts of information so users can assess lending or investment opportunities, monitor developments, compare entities, and enhance analytical workflows rapidly and at scale. Grounded in Moody’s extensive proprietary content in combination with modern GenAI technology, Moody’s Research Assistant allows users to generate more holistic risk insights faster.

Officials from Moody’s Analytics said that for financial market participants, successfully navigating a complex risk landscape requires resource-intensive analysis of a vast array of research and data across multiple risk domains. With Moody’s Research Assistant, analysis that used to take hours can now be accomplished in minutes, freeing up more time for strategic decision-making.





User feedback on the new solution

Moody’s Research Assistant is available as an add-on to CreditView, Moody’s flagship ratings and research solution. Using Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service and powered by advanced language processing technology, Moody’s Research Assistant complements CreditView’s existing information retrieval system, effectively identifying relevant entities, industries, and geographical regions within textual content.

Users who participated in a pilot of Moody’s Research Assistant reported gains in productivity and effectiveness. Based on observed metrics during the pilot period, users could save up to 80% of the time they spend on data collection and up to 50% of the time they spend on analysis by adding Moody's Research Assistant. Overall, results suggest that Moody’s Research Assistant could save users up to 27% of their time spent performing the typical tasks and functions of a financial analyst.





Unleashes AI for dynamic risk assessment and future expansion

Moody’s Research Assistant covers the latest rating actions, credit opinions, and research reports from Moody’s Investors Service to provide real-time answers for users. Ultimately, Moody’s Research Assistant will expand to leverage more of Moody’s data and content across risk domains including credit, climate, cyber, compliance, supply chain, and more.

The launch of Moody’s Research Assistant is another step in Moody’s integration of AI into its products, solutions, and processes that help decision makers decode risk and unlock opportunities. Moody’s ongoing approach to innovation is grounded in three main principles – evolving with urgency, empowering employees, and prioritising customer impact.