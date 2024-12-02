Monzo trials new open banking payment feature

Users testing the product can transfer cash between different banks without login details. This is done by first selecting the desired bank from a list on the Monzo app and saying how much you want to move. Then Monzo will take you to the other bank where you approve the transfer. Money should arrive instantly in most cases, according to altfi.com.

Monzo has long tested its new features among its users with its 'Labs' function and this new move into open banking is not yet rolled out to its four million customers.