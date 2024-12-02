Monzo tests third-party marketplace roll out

The bank has not made public the companies it will work with, but according to sources at AltFi, those invited to join the beta will get promotional savings accounts offers from Clydesdale Bank, Shawbrook Bank and fintech challenger Oaknorth. In addition, energy switching services are being piloted with Bulb, Octopus Labs, Ovo and Tonik.

The strategy of rolling out a marketplace for third-party APIs is similar to the one put in place by other challenger banks, such as Starling Bank.