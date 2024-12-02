Monzo secures GBP 60 mln funding

Backing the round are existing investors Y Combinator, General Catalyst, Accel, Stripe, Goodwater, Orange, Thrive, and Passion Capital, along with new investors Reference Capital and Vanderbilt University. Also, the down round sees the bank take a 40% hit in its paper pre-money valuation compared to its previous round, now priced at GBP 1.24 billion. This is possible to reflect the current funding climate amid the coronavirus crisis.

A number of Monzo’s later-stage investors tried to force down the challenger bank’s ticket price, perhaps after investing at the height of the funding market pre-COVID-19. The new round had a share price like the bank’s last equity crowdfund, meaning that recent investors haven’t seen a paper loss.