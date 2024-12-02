Users will be able to chat in real-time with fully accredited interpreters using video relay services.











Details about the collaboration

One in five people in the UK are deaf or have difficulties hearing properly. For many of them, BSL is their first language, which means that for some, switching to English is hard or even impossible. This impediment makes it difficult for people with auditory challenges to manage their finances.

The partnership between SignLive and Monzo addresses this issue and is committed to accessibility and inclusion for everyone who wishes to utilise their services.

SignLive is a deaf-owned, deaf-lead business that aims to remove communication barriers between UK businesses and customers through accessible technology and services. All its interpreters are trained in anti-fraud and safeguarding measures.

To chat with someone at Monzo using BSL, users can find the company in the community directory on SignLive’s app and tap on it. This will connect them to an interpreter, who’ll relay the conversation to a customer support team member on the spot.





Steps towards more inclusive financial services

People with disabilities are a large and diverse community that faces financial insecurity. Deloitte Center for Financial Services found that people with disabilities have higher expenses and a lower income, as 42% of people surveyed struggle to pay for health care and living costs. As of 2021, the median earnings for people with disabilities were more than 37% lower than for people without a disability.

For many of these respondents, long-term goals such as saving for retirement, investing money, or taking out a mortgage to buy a home are not among their top goals.

Banks can play a key role in helping people with disabilities save more and improve their financial well-being by tailoring their existing products to better serve this population. Financial institutions can also collaborate with health care providers to expand their debit and credit card offers to reward spending on health care and offer personal financial management tools tailored to people with disabilities.