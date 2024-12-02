Monzo launches a web option for 'Monzo Business'

The first version uses the same layout as Monzo Emergency which lets customers log into a basic view of their personal account if the phone was lost. According to the official press release , through the web app users can pay people, export statements, and see transaction history.



When it comes to account security the users go through a two-factor authentication using more than one device to prove their identity), sending notifications to mobile to be approved by the customer, and a link via email. Besides, the users will be asked to verify themselves in their app when making a payment, or after being inactive for more than five minutes.

Recently, UK-based challenger bank Monzo has launched business bank accounts after an extensive trial period over the last 12 months.