Monzo improves its Business Pro option





Monzo Business Pro users may send their customers PDF invoices however they like. According to the official press release, before, the company would email invoices customers created in Monzo to their clients, but now, to send an invoice, customers can share a PDF via the Monzo app — ‘however you like’.

There is also an option to preview a PDF invoice before sending it, so users can make sure ‘everything looks right’.

The Monzo team also mentioned that you may add extra information. There is new footer space which lets the user add in more details to their invoice.

Besides, the company explains that users may add discounts or VAT amounts as separate line items in their invoice.