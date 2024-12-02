Monzo has disclosed a new funding round

They are investing GBP 13 million, GBP 5 million, and GBP 1.5 million, respectively.

The London-based company is also planning to raise an additional GBP 2.5 million through another equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. The combined round pegs Monzo at a pre-money valuation of GBP 65 million.

The new combined funding, which will bring the total raised to GBP 35 million, will be used by Monzo as it readies for a full bank launch later this year. As it exists today, Monzo’s more than 100,000 users get access to a pre-paid MasterCard and accompanying iOS and Android apps. It offers the ability to do things like track your spending in real time, view geolocation-marked transactions on a map, view spending by category and get a graphical timeline of your overall expenditure.

Once it has launched a fully-fledged current account, Monzo says it will initially make money by offering “transparent overdrafts without hidden fees or charges,” but plans to diversify away from traditional banking business models in the longer term.