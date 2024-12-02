



As detailed in the official press release, Monument Bank provided Firenze with approximately GBP 160 million in backing to expand its Lombard loan offering for wealth management companies. Since the start of its operations, Firenze has been focusing its efforts on scaling investment-backed lending, traditionally reserved for the affluent, to a wider audience. The company is committed to democratising Lombard lending and making it available as a potential credit option for all.











The partnership with Firenze comes just a month after Monument Bank engaged in discussions to obtain GBP 200 million in private financing as it prepared for a potential IPO by the end of 2027. Additionally, the lender was considering a secondary listing on a major exchange in the Middle East or India in 2026. At the time of the announcement, the bank, introduced in 2019, raised nearly GBP 135 million from institutional investors, having already obtained approximately GBP 30 million of its targeted Series C funding for 2025. Upon completion, the fundraising round would bring Monument Bank’s valuation to around GBP 1 billion.





Monument Bank and Firenze’s partnership

The agreement between Monument Bank and Firenze seeks to meet the scaling demand among the mass-affluent segment, with loans more recognised as a tool for strategic financial management. Additionally, both companies project that the initial GBP 160 million facility represents just the beginning of a long-term partnership that can be built over time. Commenting on the news, representatives from Monument Bank underlined that the alliance with Firenze can support the financial institution’s strategy to provide customised solutions that can assist in preserving and growing clients' wealth. At the same time, Firenze mentioned that this facility enables the fintech to meet the increasing demand for liquidity solutions from non-bank wealth managers and their clients.