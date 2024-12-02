Monty expands to Europe





Monty’s products include MyMonty, a digital banking service that allows anyone to be included in the financial system. MyMonty is designed in a way that enables other players to launch their own fintech services using Monty Finance’s growing ecosystem.

The company also launched MontyPay, its digital payment gateway system that helps vendors to collect payments seamlessly.

MontyPay is currently live in the EU, as well as the UK, Jordan, Bahrain, Nigeria, Indonesia, and Singapore. It offers a fast-onboarding system and a smart and secure platform to collect payments easily and safely.

MyMonty, the new digital banking platform by Monty Group, offers a global digital banking experience by integrating the latest technologies, MyMonty provides a seamless user experience meeting all financial needs.