Montran provides VAM platform to Intesa Sanpaolo



According to the press release, this platform is set to enhance the bank's ability to manage multi-currency cash and liquidity for its diverse client base, offering efficiency and flexibility.











Furthermore, the new multi-currency platform reshapes the way Intesa Sanpaolo clients manage funds, enabling improved handling of multiple currencies through virtual accounts. This is intended to enhance international trade by streamlining liquidity and improving cash flow.





Officials from the banking institution further commented that in today's rapidly evolving digital and volatile market, Montran's technology provides the crucial real-time financial insights Intesa Sanpaolo's clients need to stay ahead.





Deployed within a few months for rapid market introduction, Montran's multi-currency and real-time Virtual Account Management solution seeks to enrich both Intesa Sanpaolo and its clients with advanced cash and liquidity management tools. Integrating with the bank's existing infrastructure, Montran's solution improves financial operations through enhanced account segregation, POBO, COBO, automated reconciliation, and improved liquidity visibility.





More about the companies

Montran is a Payment and Securities Market Infrastructure solutions provider. The company services financial institutions with mission-critical installations and operations in over 80 countries.







Based in Italy, Intesa Sanpaolo is a banking group with a global presence. It is a key player in wealth management, protection and advisory. The bank also seeks to shape its digital and fintech orientation.



