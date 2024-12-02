Monthio taps Enable Banking to expand its presence into Spain

Leveraging their expertise in banking and Open Finance technology, Monthio aims to enhance the speed and accuracy of credit decisions for major financial institutions and loan providers across the Nordics. Meanwhile, Enable Banking offers extensive Open Banking connectivity throughout Europe.











Augmented customer experiences and streamlined loan approvals

By joining forces with Enable Banking, Monthio is set to assist Spanish banks and loan providers in delivering augmented customer experiences through quicker and more informed credit decisions. Many financial institutions in Spain currently rely on outdated data and manual processes, leading to slow and inaccurate loan approvals, according to the Denmark-based credit decisioning platform.

Executives from Enable Banking expressed enthusiasm about working with Monthio and enabling secure and comprehensive financial data access not only in Spain but also across other regions through Open Banking.

This partnership between Monthio and Enable Banking heralds an exciting development in Spain’s financial landscape, as the integration of Open Banking connectivity and advanced credit decisioning technology paves the way for faster, more accurate loan approvals, ultimately benefiting both financial institutions and customers.





What does Monthio do?

Monthio combines deep banking expertise with cutting-edge technology to transform the lending landscape, trusted by leading banks and credit providers in the Nordics. Their solution enables financial institutions to adhere to regulations, while continuing to provide a quick and easy service to applicants.





More information about Enable Banking

Enable Banking is a pioneer with its privacy focused, comprehensive Open Banking connectivity, enabling transformative financial services to meet the evolving customer and business needs.