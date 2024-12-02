Monneo launches new card acquiring service

The development allows the company to offer a full payment ecosystem to its customers and represents an end-to-end solution. With the company’s new solution, customers get access to a PCI DSS Level 1 compliant gateway connected to several acquirers across Europe. In turn, online merchants have the freedom to choose where they process their transactions.

The upgraded service has been made possible through new partnership agreements with several card acquiring banks in Europe. Built with risk mitigation in mind, the platform is connected to multiple banks and card processing services. As such, merchants have access to multiple channels and a dedicated back up for their card processing and banking operations should an issue occur.

The new launch forms part of Monneo’s growth plans and will help the company to continue scaling up operations soon. To support this progression, Monneo also announced the opening of a new office space in Sofia, Bulgaria.