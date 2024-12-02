Monneo launches its service in Brazil





Through its launch in Brazil, Monneo’s clients can now send and receive money via the country’s payment channels, including PIX, the electronic payment system currently used by 62% of the nation’s population.

Moreover, through the launch, Monneo is now able to give its clients greater access to markets in Latin America for accepting payments on their websites, as well as for paying out content creators, affiliates, and contractors. With the company’s service, online merchants can accept several payment methods, including credit cards, as well as platforms popular in the region.

In the coming months, Monneo will continue to launch local payment methods in nations within Latin America. Following its launch in Brazil, the company will expand solutions Columbia, Chile, and Mexico.