Monneo expands local banking network

This new partnership will indirectly add 60 banks to Monneo’s existing network in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia, and will help to speed up transaction times on cross-border payments.

With the expanded network of local banks, transaction can now be settled within the day, eliminating the need for SWIFT payments. Already linked to eleven different international banks and with a further three announcements expected, Monneo allows ecommerce merchants to receive and send payments in 134 currencies internationally, as well as in several digital currencies.