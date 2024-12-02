Monkee, Qenta, and Visa partner to launch Smart Money Card

According to a Monkee representative, the company is taking the next step in scaling our business model together with Visa and Qenta. In addition to stationary and online trade, Monkee would also like to give local companies the opportunity to be part of our cashback system. According to a Visa representative, their collaboration with Monkee and Qenta is a good example of how Visa can be used to drive customer-centric digitisation.

With its app and gamification, Monkee aims to allow users to save money for the things that are important to them. With the FutureBoost feature, the company has been offering its users the opportunity to receive money back for their savings goals when making online purchases from partner companies. With the new Visa debit card, also known as the smart money card, there is now the possibility for users to get part of the purchase amount back into their account. In online retail, Monkee now has over 400 partners in the German and Austrian markets, including companies such as REWE, Lidl, Booking.com, Babymarkt, Fressnapf, and Thalia.



