The integration enables SMB providers such as vertical SaaS, neobanks, and payment platforms to make swift, data-driven decisions and support new standards within the industry.

The Embedded Finance market for SMBs is expected to reach USD 124 billion by 2025

For B2B companies, creating robust bill pay, invoicing, and payment functionalities internally present a challenge, with them being required to allocate substantial resources and time. For smaller businesses, timelines can be even longer, highlighting the increasing pull towards plug-and-play solutions that provide speed and scalability. With the Embedded Finance market for SMBs projected to reach USD 124 billion by the end of 2025, there is a rush to meet the rising demand for adaptable, efficient, and customisable tools aimed at fostering growth and optimising financial operations.

The timeline for launching embeddable features, which once required months of development, has improved. To further support this, Monite launched its iFrame solution, assisting in this development by merging efficient deployment with scaled security measures.

According to the company, Monite’s iFrame is designed to integrate invoicing and billing capabilities into any platform in less than two hours. Through this, Monite intends to serve the needs of the industry by providing speed, security, and flexibility. By complying with OAuth 2.0 and fitting into client authentication frameworks, this solution removes the hassles of manual configuration while ensuring high-level security. Additionally, Monite’s iFrame provides customisation, making it suitable for a wide variety of use cases and customer requirements.

This integration approach offers accessibility in embedded accounts receivable and bill pay. The solution focuses on serving platforms that prioritise speed-to-market over extensive integrations, allowing them to remain competitive, explore new revenue opportunities, and strategically scale advanced AP/AR features. The new iFrame is available across the US and European markets, showcasing Monite’s dedication to delivering innovative, user-focused technologies with global impact.