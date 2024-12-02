Monite closes USD 5 mln round





Also present are Klarna co-founder Victor Jacobsson, Mollie founder Adriaan Mol, former Google Payments boss Jonathan Weiner, PayPal senior director Phil Valka, Jason Pate von Plaid, and former Postbank board member and current COO of ING Germany, Ralph miller.

With the fresh capital it wants to expand its business, especially in the US and UK.

Monite relies on the fintech trend embedded finance, which enables customers outside the banking industry to offer banking products. It has so far focused on features for business customers, such as invoicing, accounts payable automation, and expense management. However, the offer is now to be extended to other hyped products, such as Buy Now, Pay Later.

In addition to the German and French markets, Monite is also active in the US and UK.